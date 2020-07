Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool elevator microwave refrigerator

GREAT VIEW OF THE 5TH GREEN, TURNKEY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END CORNER UNIT ON THE THIRD FLOOR WITH AN ELEVATOR. JUST 10 MINUTES AND YOU ARE IN DOWNTOWN NAPLES AND THE BEAUTIFUL BEACHES. GLASS ENCLOSED LANAI WITH A VIEW OF THE POOL. LAUNDRY ROOM IN RESIDENCE.