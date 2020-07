Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Available for Off-season Sept 15th - December 31st 2020 - (NO MORE THAN 6 MONTHS) - NO ANNUALS. Recently updated with wood and tile flooring, granite counter tops and new furnishings. Winter Park has one of the largest pools in Southwest Florida! It is only 5 miles from 5th Avenue and Downtown Naples! Book this for your next vacation home now! NO PETS.