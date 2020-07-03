3303 Twilight LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court pool hot tub sauna tennis court

FANTASTIC LOCATION! Just 25 minutes from SWFL Airport (Ft Myers) and literally moments from beach, restaurants, shopping. Smaller community with great amenities...many tenants enjoy the social component of Bridgewater Bay. There is much to do...or you can just enjoy sitting by the pool, enjoying the hot tub, swimming in the lap pool, enjoy steam or sauna, play tennis or bocce...or simply relax and enjoy they huge wrap around screened lanai overlooking the lake. Peaceful, relaxing, fun...and beach is a short 10 minute drive!