All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 3279 Tahoe Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
3279 Tahoe Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

3279 Tahoe Ct

3279 Tahoe Court · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3279 Tahoe Court, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
pool table
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
Riverstone ( 3+Den / 2.5 Bath / Single Family / Private Pool ) Monthly Rate: $ 6,000 season / $ 4,000 off-season - Stunning pool home in Riverstone. 3+den/2.5 bath home with custom pool (salt water system) and water feature with child safety fence. Enjoy lake views from the extended brick paver lanai. Inside, latest architecture, open floor plan, and loaded with subtle custom features. Split bedroom floor plan and a Den for all your business needs. Riverstone is a low density community with endless amenities for the tenants enjoyment including a resort style pool, lap pool, water play area, lighted HarTru tennis courts, tot-lot, cabana, indoor sports complex, field for play, full court basketball and more. Community is family friendly and located equidistant from all your activities.

(RLNE5472309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3279 Tahoe Ct have any available units?
3279 Tahoe Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 3279 Tahoe Ct have?
Some of 3279 Tahoe Ct's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3279 Tahoe Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3279 Tahoe Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3279 Tahoe Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3279 Tahoe Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3279 Tahoe Ct offer parking?
No, 3279 Tahoe Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3279 Tahoe Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3279 Tahoe Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3279 Tahoe Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3279 Tahoe Ct has a pool.
Does 3279 Tahoe Ct have accessible units?
No, 3279 Tahoe Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3279 Tahoe Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3279 Tahoe Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3279 Tahoe Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3279 Tahoe Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3279 Tahoe Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity