3279 Tahoe Ct

gym pool playground pool table basketball court tennis court

Riverstone ( 3+Den / 2.5 Bath / Single Family / Private Pool ) Monthly Rate: $ 6,000 season / $ 4,000 off-season - Stunning pool home in Riverstone. 3+den/2.5 bath home with custom pool (salt water system) and water feature with child safety fence. Enjoy lake views from the extended brick paver lanai. Inside, latest architecture, open floor plan, and loaded with subtle custom features. Split bedroom floor plan and a Den for all your business needs. Riverstone is a low density community with endless amenities for the tenants enjoyment including a resort style pool, lap pool, water play area, lighted HarTru tennis courts, tot-lot, cabana, indoor sports complex, field for play, full court basketball and more. Community is family friendly and located equidistant from all your activities.



(RLNE5472309)