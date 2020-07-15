315 DUNES BLVD

Amenities
SEASONAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE FOR MARCH AND APRIL 2019. Spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining. Beautifully furnished with all of the comforts of home. The Dunes amenities center is presently undergoing a dramatic, multi-million dollar renovation, which includes a spectacular new indoor-outdoor restaurant, resort pool, tiki bar, fitness center and tennis facility. When completed, these amenities and will enhance The Dunes reputation as The Premier Coastal Resort Community in Naples.