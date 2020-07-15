All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:45 PM

315 DUNES BLVD

315 Dunes Boulevard · (239) 289-1351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

315 Dunes Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$9,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2187 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
SEASONAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE FOR MARCH AND APRIL 2019. Spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining. Beautifully furnished with all of the comforts of home. The Dunes amenities center is presently undergoing a dramatic, multi-million dollar renovation, which includes a spectacular new indoor-outdoor restaurant, resort pool, tiki bar, fitness center and tennis facility. When completed, these amenities and will enhance The Dunes reputation as The Premier Coastal Resort Community in Naples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 DUNES BLVD have any available units?
315 DUNES BLVD has a unit available for $9,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 DUNES BLVD have?
Some of 315 DUNES BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 DUNES BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
315 DUNES BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 DUNES BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 315 DUNES BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 315 DUNES BLVD offer parking?
No, 315 DUNES BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 315 DUNES BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 DUNES BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 DUNES BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 315 DUNES BLVD has a pool.
Does 315 DUNES BLVD have accessible units?
No, 315 DUNES BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 315 DUNES BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 DUNES BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 DUNES BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 DUNES BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
