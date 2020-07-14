All apartments in Collier County
3099 Lancaster DR
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:11 PM

3099 Lancaster DR

3099 Lancaster Drive · (239) 269-3216
Location

3099 Lancaster Drive, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-701 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2160 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this beautiful updated condo that lives like a villa. Golf Views and Interior features two bedroom, two baths plus large den with queen sofa sleeper for overflow guests. quartz countertops, new appliances, TV's and fully equipped for your vacation stay plus a two car oversized garage Kensington Country Club is centrally located for shopping, restaurants and 3.5 miles to the beautiful beaches. Minutes to downtown Naples. Come live the Florida Lifestyle that Naples offers. Social Membership available with the lease if tenants have interest. Fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3099 Lancaster DR have any available units?
3099 Lancaster DR has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3099 Lancaster DR have?
Some of 3099 Lancaster DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3099 Lancaster DR currently offering any rent specials?
3099 Lancaster DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3099 Lancaster DR pet-friendly?
No, 3099 Lancaster DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3099 Lancaster DR offer parking?
Yes, 3099 Lancaster DR offers parking.
Does 3099 Lancaster DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3099 Lancaster DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3099 Lancaster DR have a pool?
No, 3099 Lancaster DR does not have a pool.
Does 3099 Lancaster DR have accessible units?
No, 3099 Lancaster DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3099 Lancaster DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3099 Lancaster DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3099 Lancaster DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3099 Lancaster DR does not have units with air conditioning.
