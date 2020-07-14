3099 Lancaster DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this beautiful updated condo that lives like a villa. Golf Views and Interior features two bedroom, two baths plus large den with queen sofa sleeper for overflow guests. quartz countertops, new appliances, TV's and fully equipped for your vacation stay plus a two car oversized garage Kensington Country Club is centrally located for shopping, restaurants and 3.5 miles to the beautiful beaches. Minutes to downtown Naples. Come live the Florida Lifestyle that Naples offers. Social Membership available with the lease if tenants have interest. Fees apply.