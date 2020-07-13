All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:20 PM

3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR

3031 Sandpiper Bay Circle · (239) 537-1691
Location

3031 Sandpiper Bay Circle, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit F203 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
Naples Sandpiper Bay Club, offers a fabulous location, with just under 2 miles, to Downtown Naples restaurants, shops and beaches. A quiet community nestled in the Royal Harbor area, will provide a nice atmosphere and peaceful lifestyle. Designer colors, stainless appliances and improvements made. Common elevator, 2 pools and small clubhouse. Sorry, but NO Pets and only 1 car allowed. Association Rules. Although Naples Sandpiper Bay Club is a boating community, tenants are not allowed to have boats.... owner privilege only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR have any available units?
3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR have?
Some of 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR offer parking?
No, 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR has a pool.
Does 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR have accessible units?
No, 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
