3031 Sandpiper Bay CIR

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool

Naples Sandpiper Bay Club, offers a fabulous location, with just under 2 miles, to Downtown Naples restaurants, shops and beaches. A quiet community nestled in the Royal Harbor area, will provide a nice atmosphere and peaceful lifestyle. Designer colors, stainless appliances and improvements made. Common elevator, 2 pools and small clubhouse. Sorry, but NO Pets and only 1 car allowed. Association Rules. Although Naples Sandpiper Bay Club is a boating community, tenants are not allowed to have boats.... owner privilege only.