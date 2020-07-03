All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

295 GRANDE WAY

295 Grande Way · (239) 867-8780
Location

295 Grande Way, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2818 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
This lovely 3BR/3.5BA condo offers all the conveniences, comforts and luxuries of home. Spacious floor plan which accommodates families and guests with privacy and comfort. Fine furnishings, private balconies, master bedroom and guest bedroom with comfortable king size beds, three full bathrooms, grand bathroom with marble vanities, oversized tub and separate shower, flat-screen HD TV's, luxury linens, high speed internet, gourmet cookware, exceptional outdoor living space are all features of this spectacular residence. You are just steps away from the many resort-caliber amenities of The Dunes. Enjoy a refreshing drink with lunch at the pool bar. Dine alfresco on the patio under the sun or moonlight. Tennis center with six lighted courts, fully-equipped fitness center, resort style pool with a gazebo-ensconced hot-tub spa surrounded by a furnished plaza and sundeck. All of this and just a short walk to the Gulf of Mexico. It doesn't get any better than this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 GRANDE WAY have any available units?
295 GRANDE WAY has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 295 GRANDE WAY have?
Some of 295 GRANDE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 GRANDE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
295 GRANDE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 GRANDE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 295 GRANDE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 295 GRANDE WAY offer parking?
No, 295 GRANDE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 295 GRANDE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 GRANDE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 GRANDE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 295 GRANDE WAY has a pool.
Does 295 GRANDE WAY have accessible units?
No, 295 GRANDE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 295 GRANDE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 GRANDE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 295 GRANDE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 GRANDE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
