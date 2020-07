Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool pool table game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool pool table

Charming and newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family pool home in the desirable area of Bayshore...across from the Botanical Gardens. This home has a true beach feel and the open concept is light and airy. The house also features a game room with pool table and fishing equipment for use. Enjoy your evenings by the heated pool to watch the west facing sunsets. This house is minutes to downtown and the beaches and a perfect property to enjoy the winters or all year long!