2780 Tiburon BLVD E

Vacation rental available in one of the most sought after communities in Naples FL.......Tiburon's Esperanza’s three-bedroom + Den penthouse furnished by interior designer Beasley & Henley! Each low-rise building in Esperanza offers six homes and two residences per floor. The penthouses have more than 2,900 square feet of living space, three and one-half baths, and wraparound loggias overlooking a large lake. Features include a den/media room, private elevator, enclosed garage, designer appliances and upgraded features throughout. Tiburon is also home to The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, featuring a 27,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style clubhouse with fine dining, private member locker rooms and lounge areas, and a fully-equipped golf shop. Tiburon also offers convenient access to I-75 and Southwest Florida International Airport. Owner's Suite offers a king bed; guest bedroom a queen; guest bedroom 2 queens and the den a twin sofa sleeper.

Transfer of Medallion Membership available.