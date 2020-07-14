All apartments in Collier County
275 Indies WAY
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

275 Indies WAY

275 Indies Way · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

275 Indies Way, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$14,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
guest suite
Enjoy Luxurious resort style living in one of the most desired communities in North Naples, at The Dunes. This condominium offers beautiful views of the Gulf, and Bay, with sunset views from this 3 bedroom/ 3 bath, 2798 sq. ft., 12th Floor residence. Tastefully decorated, offering warm decor, and open, expansive views, makes this property a comfortable place to enjoy your winter season in Naples! The private elevator, leading to the foyer and front entry is a nice added plus. The Living Room has a comfortable couch, TV, and a separate sitting area with 4 comfortable chairs. The well equipped Kitchen has quality cabinetry, stainless appliances, and granite counters and bar area. The Dining area has a rectangular table and seating for six. The Master Suite offers a King-size bed, Flat-Screen TV., a large walk-in closet, and private bath with a large tub and walk-in shower. The first Guest Suite has a Queen-Size bed, TV’, spacious closet, and a private bath with a walk-in shower. The 2nd guest bedroom has a queen-size bed, TV., closet, and shares the hall bath with a Tub/Shower. The spacious Lanai has a table and chairs, to relax and enjoy the pleasant views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Indies WAY have any available units?
275 Indies WAY has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 Indies WAY have?
Some of 275 Indies WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Indies WAY currently offering any rent specials?
275 Indies WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Indies WAY pet-friendly?
No, 275 Indies WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 275 Indies WAY offer parking?
No, 275 Indies WAY does not offer parking.
Does 275 Indies WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Indies WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Indies WAY have a pool?
No, 275 Indies WAY does not have a pool.
Does 275 Indies WAY have accessible units?
No, 275 Indies WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Indies WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Indies WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Indies WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Indies WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 275 Indies WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

