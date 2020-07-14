275 Indies WAY

Amenities

Enjoy Luxurious resort style living in one of the most desired communities in North Naples, at The Dunes. This condominium offers beautiful views of the Gulf, and Bay, with sunset views from this 3 bedroom/ 3 bath, 2798 sq. ft., 12th Floor residence. Tastefully decorated, offering warm decor, and open, expansive views, makes this property a comfortable place to enjoy your winter season in Naples! The private elevator, leading to the foyer and front entry is a nice added plus. The Living Room has a comfortable couch, TV, and a separate sitting area with 4 comfortable chairs. The well equipped Kitchen has quality cabinetry, stainless appliances, and granite counters and bar area. The Dining area has a rectangular table and seating for six. The Master Suite offers a King-size bed, Flat-Screen TV., a large walk-in closet, and private bath with a large tub and walk-in shower. The first Guest Suite has a Queen-Size bed, TV’, spacious closet, and a private bath with a walk-in shower. The 2nd guest bedroom has a queen-size bed, TV., closet, and shares the hall bath with a Tub/Shower. The spacious Lanai has a table and chairs, to relax and enjoy the pleasant views!