All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 2748 TIBURON BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
2748 TIBURON BLVD
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:49 PM

2748 TIBURON BLVD

2748 Tiburon Boulevard East · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2748 Tiburon Boulevard East, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This Exquisite 2 bedroom 2 bath residence has one of the best views in Ventana! Gorgeous Medina floor plan with a 1 car garage and stunning views of the Greg Norman Championship golf course, lake and pool from huge lanai. Tiburon is minutes to the Gulf Beaches, fine dining and cultural centers of Naples. Tenant has the option of transferring the private Signature Membership for $ 500 + tax ( $ 530 ). The Signature Membership will allow tenants to enjoy the Ritz Carlton Golf Club beautiful pool, fitness center, spa, aerobics, tennis, dining and more. Signature members also receive a 20% discount on golf, dining and pro shop. In addition complimentary beach shuttle, towels and chairs at Cabana Dan's on Vanderbilt Beach. King bed in master bedroom / Queen in guest bedroom. Annual & Off-Season tenants responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2748 TIBURON BLVD have any available units?
2748 TIBURON BLVD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2748 TIBURON BLVD have?
Some of 2748 TIBURON BLVD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2748 TIBURON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2748 TIBURON BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 TIBURON BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2748 TIBURON BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2748 TIBURON BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2748 TIBURON BLVD offers parking.
Does 2748 TIBURON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2748 TIBURON BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 TIBURON BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2748 TIBURON BLVD has a pool.
Does 2748 TIBURON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2748 TIBURON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 TIBURON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2748 TIBURON BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2748 TIBURON BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2748 TIBURON BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2748 TIBURON BLVD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity