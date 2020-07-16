2748 TIBURON BLVD

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This Exquisite 2 bedroom 2 bath residence has one of the best views in Ventana! Gorgeous Medina floor plan with a 1 car garage and stunning views of the Greg Norman Championship golf course, lake and pool from huge lanai. Tiburon is minutes to the Gulf Beaches, fine dining and cultural centers of Naples. Tenant has the option of transferring the private Signature Membership for $ 500 + tax ( $ 530 ). The Signature Membership will allow tenants to enjoy the Ritz Carlton Golf Club beautiful pool, fitness center, spa, aerobics, tennis, dining and more. Signature members also receive a 20% discount on golf, dining and pro shop. In addition complimentary beach shuttle, towels and chairs at Cabana Dan's on Vanderbilt Beach. King bed in master bedroom / Queen in guest bedroom. Annual & Off-Season tenants responsible for all utilities.