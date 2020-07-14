2690 Cypress Trace CIR

Amenities

Beautiful, turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located on the third floor with elevator access. Condo is located in the prestigious community of Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club. Located in the desirable area of North Naples, Cypress Woods offers the best amenities such as a beautiful Clubhouse with both formal and casual dining, fitness center, pools, spa, tennis and pickle ball courts. Golf Membership transfer is available. Enjoy your Naples vacation to the fullest with this condo located only a short distance from the beach and some of the best shopping and restaurants Naples has to offer!