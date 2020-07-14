2590 Marshcreek Lane, #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna tennis court

**APPLICATION PENDING*** ANNUAL RENTAL- Second Floor Two Bedroom w/Den (or 3 Bedroom), 2 Bathroom Coach Home with 2 Car attached Garage on ground level. Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Rent includes basic cable, water, trash removal, and pest control. Equipped with Auto Garage Door, Cooktop - Electric, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, Refrigerator/Freezer, Refrigerator/Icemaker, Self Cleaning Oven, Smoke Detector, Washer/Dryer and Brand NEW A/C.

Huntington Lakes gated community conveniently located just off I-75 with easy access to Old Naples, Fort Myers, and Southwest Florida airport. This friendly and safe community offers a newly renovated Club House, 3 heated swimming pools, hot tub, bocce courts and Har-Tru tennis courts. Clubhouse includes billiard room, fitness room, and his and her saunas. All three pools have BBQ grills and tables. Plenty of sidewalks for walking and bicycling throughout the neighborhood.