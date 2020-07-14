All apartments in Collier County
2590 Marshcreek Lane, #201

2590 Marshcreek Lane · (239) 285-1309
Location

2590 Marshcreek Lane, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1995 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
**APPLICATION PENDING*** ANNUAL RENTAL- Second Floor Two Bedroom w/Den (or 3 Bedroom), 2 Bathroom Coach Home with 2 Car attached Garage on ground level. Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Rent includes basic cable, water, trash removal, and pest control. Equipped with Auto Garage Door, Cooktop - Electric, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, Refrigerator/Freezer, Refrigerator/Icemaker, Self Cleaning Oven, Smoke Detector, Washer/Dryer and Brand NEW A/C.
Huntington Lakes gated community conveniently located just off I-75 with easy access to Old Naples, Fort Myers, and Southwest Florida airport. This friendly and safe community offers a newly renovated Club House, 3 heated swimming pools, hot tub, bocce courts and Har-Tru tennis courts. Clubhouse includes billiard room, fitness room, and his and her saunas. All three pools have BBQ grills and tables. Plenty of sidewalks for walking and bicycling throughout the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

