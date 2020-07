Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse tennis court yoga

Located in Naples, The Glades Golf Country Club in Naples offers 36-holes where you have the choice of riding or walking the golf course. This ground floor end unit is beautifully decorated with King bed in master bedroom, Queens bed in guest bedroom and tile throughout. Close to shopping (Lucky's Market, Publix, Walgreens, CVS), dining and only 10 minutes to Naples pristine beaches. Clubhouse offers dining, bowling, Bocce, Shuffleboard, tennis, water aerobics, water walking an yoga.