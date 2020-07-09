All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 241 WINNERS CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
241 WINNERS CIR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

241 WINNERS CIR

241 Winners Circle · (239) 564-0662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

241 Winners Circle, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2553 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
bocce court
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
internet access
tennis court
NAPLES, FL VACATION RENTAL! Enjoy your vacation in this 1st floor, 1,542 sq. ft., 2BR, 2BA pool view Glades condo in a quiet location. Large, spacious rooms with newer furnishings. Includes new living room flat screen tv & internet service. New PGT® WinGuard® Impact-Resistant windows and doors. The Glades Country Club is an enjoyable golfing community offering two 18-hole golf courses (one par 72, one par 55), 10 tennis courts, 9 pools, shuffleboard, bocce ball, clubhouse, pro shop, 19th Hole restaurant, community events & social gatherings. Tenants will be charged a greens fee of $50 per 18 hole round of golf before 11:30am / $40 after 11:30am on the Pines Course and $25 per 9 hole round on the Pines Course and $30 for an 18 hole round on the Palmetto Course. These fees are to be charged from January 1 through April 30 of each year & may be subject to change. Tenants are to be charged our reciprocal rates from May 1 through December 31 of each year. The Glades is located just minutes to the beach, shops, restaurants, & Naples' famous 5th Ave. S. downtown district. Available Off-Season at a Reduced Rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 WINNERS CIR have any available units?
241 WINNERS CIR has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 241 WINNERS CIR have?
Some of 241 WINNERS CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 WINNERS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
241 WINNERS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 WINNERS CIR pet-friendly?
No, 241 WINNERS CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 241 WINNERS CIR offer parking?
No, 241 WINNERS CIR does not offer parking.
Does 241 WINNERS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 WINNERS CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 WINNERS CIR have a pool?
Yes, 241 WINNERS CIR has a pool.
Does 241 WINNERS CIR have accessible units?
No, 241 WINNERS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 241 WINNERS CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 WINNERS CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 WINNERS CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 WINNERS CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 241 WINNERS CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity