241 WINNERS CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool bocce court shuffle board tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool shuffle board internet access tennis court

NAPLES, FL VACATION RENTAL! Enjoy your vacation in this 1st floor, 1,542 sq. ft., 2BR, 2BA pool view Glades condo in a quiet location. Large, spacious rooms with newer furnishings. Includes new living room flat screen tv & internet service. New PGT® WinGuard® Impact-Resistant windows and doors. The Glades Country Club is an enjoyable golfing community offering two 18-hole golf courses (one par 72, one par 55), 10 tennis courts, 9 pools, shuffleboard, bocce ball, clubhouse, pro shop, 19th Hole restaurant, community events & social gatherings. Tenants will be charged a greens fee of $50 per 18 hole round of golf before 11:30am / $40 after 11:30am on the Pines Course and $25 per 9 hole round on the Pines Course and $30 for an 18 hole round on the Palmetto Course. These fees are to be charged from January 1 through April 30 of each year & may be subject to change. Tenants are to be charged our reciprocal rates from May 1 through December 31 of each year. The Glades is located just minutes to the beach, shops, restaurants, & Naples' famous 5th Ave. S. downtown district. Available Off-Season at a Reduced Rate.