241 WINNERS CIR

Amenities
NAPLES, FL VACATION RENTAL! Enjoy your vacation in this 1st floor, 1,542 sq. ft., 2BR, 2BA pool view Glades condo in a quiet location. Large, spacious rooms with newer furnishings. Includes new living room flat screen tv & internet service. New PGT® WinGuard® Impact-Resistant windows and doors. The Glades Country Club is an enjoyable golfing community offering two 18-hole golf courses (one par 72, one par 55), 10 tennis courts, 9 pools, shuffleboard, bocce ball, clubhouse, pro shop, 19th Hole restaurant, community events & social gatherings. Tenants will be charged a greens fee of $50 per 18 hole round of golf before 11:30am / $40 after 11:30am on the Pines Course and $25 per 9 hole round on the Pines Course and $30 for an 18 hole round on the Palmetto Course. These fees are to be charged from January 1 through April 30 of each year & may be subject to change. Tenants are to be charged our reciprocal rates from May 1 through December 31 of each year. The Glades is located just minutes to the beach, shops, restaurants, & Naples' famous 5th Ave. S. downtown district. Available Off-Season at a Reduced Rate.