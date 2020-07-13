All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 2378 Ravenna BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
2378 Ravenna BLVD
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:26 PM

2378 Ravenna BLVD

2378 Ravenna Boulevard · (239) 325-1678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2378 Ravenna Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Beautiful ground floor Ravenna residence in prestigious Pelican Marsh! Currently being offered on an Annual basis. Fully furnished 2 Bedrooms plus a Den, 2 Bathrooms, Eat-in Kitchen, an attached 1-car Garage and a screened-in Lanai with peaceful lake views and stunning sunsets! Gorgeous wood floors and stylish furniture create an inviting space in a most desirable location. This building is the second building on the right after entering the electronic gate. and is very close to the Ravenna amenities which include heated pool & spa, exercise room and social room. In addition, the Pelican Marsh Community Center offers a tennis club, Inspiration Studio for yoga, exercise classes or work-outs, and a play area for the children. Pelican Marsh is a secure guard-gated community with 3 entrances, miles of sidewalks and gorgeous medians. Plenty of space and ambiance to enjoy while you walk, jog or ride a bicycle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2378 Ravenna BLVD have any available units?
2378 Ravenna BLVD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2378 Ravenna BLVD have?
Some of 2378 Ravenna BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2378 Ravenna BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2378 Ravenna BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2378 Ravenna BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2378 Ravenna BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2378 Ravenna BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2378 Ravenna BLVD offers parking.
Does 2378 Ravenna BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2378 Ravenna BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2378 Ravenna BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2378 Ravenna BLVD has a pool.
Does 2378 Ravenna BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2378 Ravenna BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2378 Ravenna BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2378 Ravenna BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2378 Ravenna BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2378 Ravenna BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2378 Ravenna BLVD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity