2378 Ravenna BLVD

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court yoga

Beautiful ground floor Ravenna residence in prestigious Pelican Marsh! Currently being offered on an Annual basis. Fully furnished 2 Bedrooms plus a Den, 2 Bathrooms, Eat-in Kitchen, an attached 1-car Garage and a screened-in Lanai with peaceful lake views and stunning sunsets! Gorgeous wood floors and stylish furniture create an inviting space in a most desirable location. This building is the second building on the right after entering the electronic gate. and is very close to the Ravenna amenities which include heated pool & spa, exercise room and social room. In addition, the Pelican Marsh Community Center offers a tennis club, Inspiration Studio for yoga, exercise classes or work-outs, and a play area for the children. Pelican Marsh is a secure guard-gated community with 3 entrances, miles of sidewalks and gorgeous medians. Plenty of space and ambiance to enjoy while you walk, jog or ride a bicycle.