2378 Ravenna BLVD

Amenities
Beautiful ground floor Ravenna residence in prestigious Pelican Marsh! Currently being offered on an Annual basis. Fully furnished 2 Bedrooms plus a Den, 2 Bathrooms, Eat-in Kitchen, an attached 1-car Garage and a screened-in Lanai with peaceful lake views and stunning sunsets! Gorgeous wood floors and stylish furniture create an inviting space in a most desirable location. This building is the second building on the right after entering the electronic gate. and is very close to the Ravenna amenities which include heated pool & spa, exercise room and social room. In addition, the Pelican Marsh Community Center offers a tennis club, Inspiration Studio for yoga, exercise classes or work-outs, and a play area for the children. Pelican Marsh is a secure guard-gated community with 3 entrances, miles of sidewalks and gorgeous medians. Plenty of space and ambiance to enjoy while you walk, jog or ride a bicycle.