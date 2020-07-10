All apartments in Collier County
2322 Butterfly Palm DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2322 Butterfly Palm DR

2322 Butterfly Palm Drive · (239) 449-1000
Location

2322 Butterfly Palm Drive, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1928 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
hot tub
tennis court
*** Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 baths Pool Home, decorated in warm neutral colors and Turnkey Ready! Great cul de sac location with a private landscaped backyard lanai and pool. Upgrades throughout, wood cabinetry in the kitchen, appliances with side by side refrigerator and smooth surface stove, diagonal tile, tray ceilings in the master suite, a roman bath tub and raised his & her vanities glass block detailing. Saturnia Lakes is a sought after, award winning, resort style community with bike and jog paths, billiards room, business center, clubhouse for events, community pool and spa/ hot tub, exercise room, play area/ tot lot, putting green, sidewalks, streetlights, tennis court, basketball and large community room. Come stay in the most sought after area on SWFL in North Naples. Just minutes away from award winning beaches, Mercato, RSW Airport and much much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Butterfly Palm DR have any available units?
2322 Butterfly Palm DR has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2322 Butterfly Palm DR have?
Some of 2322 Butterfly Palm DR's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Butterfly Palm DR currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Butterfly Palm DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Butterfly Palm DR pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Butterfly Palm DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2322 Butterfly Palm DR offer parking?
No, 2322 Butterfly Palm DR does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Butterfly Palm DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Butterfly Palm DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Butterfly Palm DR have a pool?
Yes, 2322 Butterfly Palm DR has a pool.
Does 2322 Butterfly Palm DR have accessible units?
No, 2322 Butterfly Palm DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Butterfly Palm DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Butterfly Palm DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Butterfly Palm DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 Butterfly Palm DR does not have units with air conditioning.
