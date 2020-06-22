All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2305 Kings Lake BLVD

2305 Kings Lake Boulevard · (732) 489-0908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2305 Kings Lake Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1859 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Renting for Season 2021! Stunning turnkey vacation rental home has been completely remodeled and complimented with beautiful brand new furnishings. This 3 bed 2 bath single family home situated on a quarter acre lot in Kings Lake boasts a salt system pool and integrated spa with spacious covered outdoor dining and lounge area. Some of the features include brand new black stainless appliances, quartz counters, wood plank tile flooring throughout, impact windows, and wine bar. Three sets of stacking slider doors throughout the home bring the outside in, providing an abundance of natural light. Ideally located close to the incredible shopping and dining of 5th Ave South and 3rd Street South, as well as minutes to the sugar sand gulf beaches. Also nearby is the Naples Botanical Garden, Naples Zoo, and Celebration waterfront food truck park. Golf is available at a number of nearby courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Kings Lake BLVD have any available units?
2305 Kings Lake BLVD has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2305 Kings Lake BLVD have?
Some of 2305 Kings Lake BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Kings Lake BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Kings Lake BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Kings Lake BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Kings Lake BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2305 Kings Lake BLVD offer parking?
No, 2305 Kings Lake BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Kings Lake BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Kings Lake BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Kings Lake BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2305 Kings Lake BLVD has a pool.
Does 2305 Kings Lake BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2305 Kings Lake BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Kings Lake BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Kings Lake BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Kings Lake BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Kings Lake BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
