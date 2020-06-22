2305 Kings Lake BLVD

Amenities

Renting for Season 2021! Stunning turnkey vacation rental home has been completely remodeled and complimented with beautiful brand new furnishings. This 3 bed 2 bath single family home situated on a quarter acre lot in Kings Lake boasts a salt system pool and integrated spa with spacious covered outdoor dining and lounge area. Some of the features include brand new black stainless appliances, quartz counters, wood plank tile flooring throughout, impact windows, and wine bar. Three sets of stacking slider doors throughout the home bring the outside in, providing an abundance of natural light. Ideally located close to the incredible shopping and dining of 5th Ave South and 3rd Street South, as well as minutes to the sugar sand gulf beaches. Also nearby is the Naples Botanical Garden, Naples Zoo, and Celebration waterfront food truck park. Golf is available at a number of nearby courses.