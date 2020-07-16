All apartments in Collier County
230 Robin Hood CIR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

230 Robin Hood CIR

230 Robin Hood Circle · (212) 920-5872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

230 Robin Hood Circle, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1413 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
tennis court
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available Season 2021. Furnished first floor condo with an attached one car garage! This condo offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large eat-in kitchen, and a spacious laundry room. Large screened lanai with beautiful water view. Walking distance to the nearby community pool, tennis courts and mail center. This property is offered turnkey furnished. PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Water, sewer, garbage, electric, basic cable and internet are included for seasonal guests. Pets are not allowed per association rule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Robin Hood CIR have any available units?
230 Robin Hood CIR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 Robin Hood CIR have?
Some of 230 Robin Hood CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Robin Hood CIR currently offering any rent specials?
230 Robin Hood CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Robin Hood CIR pet-friendly?
No, 230 Robin Hood CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 230 Robin Hood CIR offer parking?
Yes, 230 Robin Hood CIR offers parking.
Does 230 Robin Hood CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Robin Hood CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Robin Hood CIR have a pool?
Yes, 230 Robin Hood CIR has a pool.
Does 230 Robin Hood CIR have accessible units?
No, 230 Robin Hood CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Robin Hood CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Robin Hood CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Robin Hood CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Robin Hood CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
