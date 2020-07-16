All apartments in Collier County
229 Palm DR
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:04 PM

229 Palm DR

229 Palm Drive · (239) 246-9899
Location

229 Palm Drive, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229-2 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
media room
tennis court
Golf Vacation Rental! Beautifully upgraded turnkey, furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after golf community, Glades Country Club just minutes away from downtown Naples and the sugary sandy beaches! This condo has a upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, new appliances, upgraded bathrooms, new flooring (carpet in bedrooms and tiled throughout), designed with an open feel so you may entertain with family & friends. Attractive furnishings throughout. King bed in master suite – adjoining master bath, dual sinks and walk in closet, queen bed in guest room, guest bath & 3 televisions. This condo features an East-facing, open balcony with one of the best LAKE views in the community! You'll have access to Glades Country Club’s amenities, including 2 golf courses, pro-shop, tennis and bocce courts & 9 resort-style pools. Naples lifestyle includes world-class fine dining, shopping, galleries, theater and the great outdoors for boating, water sports, fishing and sailing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Palm DR have any available units?
229 Palm DR has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 Palm DR have?
Some of 229 Palm DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Palm DR currently offering any rent specials?
229 Palm DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Palm DR pet-friendly?
No, 229 Palm DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 229 Palm DR offer parking?
No, 229 Palm DR does not offer parking.
Does 229 Palm DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 Palm DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Palm DR have a pool?
Yes, 229 Palm DR has a pool.
Does 229 Palm DR have accessible units?
No, 229 Palm DR does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Palm DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Palm DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Palm DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Palm DR does not have units with air conditioning.
