229 Palm DR

Golf Vacation Rental! Beautifully upgraded turnkey, furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after golf community, Glades Country Club just minutes away from downtown Naples and the sugary sandy beaches! This condo has a upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, new appliances, upgraded bathrooms, new flooring (carpet in bedrooms and tiled throughout), designed with an open feel so you may entertain with family & friends. Attractive furnishings throughout. King bed in master suite – adjoining master bath, dual sinks and walk in closet, queen bed in guest room, guest bath & 3 televisions. This condo features an East-facing, open balcony with one of the best LAKE views in the community! You'll have access to Glades Country Club’s amenities, including 2 golf courses, pro-shop, tennis and bocce courts & 9 resort-style pools. Naples lifestyle includes world-class fine dining, shopping, galleries, theater and the great outdoors for boating, water sports, fishing and sailing.