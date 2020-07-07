All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 2245 Harmony LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
2245 Harmony LN
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2245 Harmony LN

2245 Harmony Lane · (239) 877-9934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2245 Harmony Lane, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7-204 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1592 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
If you are looking for a winter hide away close to everything than this will be perfect for you. It is located West of 75 with easy access to 75. It has beautiful lake view with Golf course as it its backdrop as you end the day on your private lanai.Offering two bedrooms plus den, Master has king, guest has queen, and den has trundle along with desk and printer. Everything you need to make your vacation get-a-way perfect. Their is pool and grill steps away, clubhouse is just across the street where you can participate in all the activities, very active tennis, and again close to shopping and restaurants. It is on the second floor with steps no elevator, transfer of membership is available, owner is looking for minimum 3 month rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Harmony LN have any available units?
2245 Harmony LN has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2245 Harmony LN have?
Some of 2245 Harmony LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 Harmony LN currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Harmony LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Harmony LN pet-friendly?
No, 2245 Harmony LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2245 Harmony LN offer parking?
No, 2245 Harmony LN does not offer parking.
Does 2245 Harmony LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 Harmony LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Harmony LN have a pool?
Yes, 2245 Harmony LN has a pool.
Does 2245 Harmony LN have accessible units?
No, 2245 Harmony LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Harmony LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2245 Harmony LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2245 Harmony LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2245 Harmony LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2245 Harmony LN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity