2245 Harmony LN

If you are looking for a winter hide away close to everything than this will be perfect for you. It is located West of 75 with easy access to 75. It has beautiful lake view with Golf course as it its backdrop as you end the day on your private lanai.Offering two bedrooms plus den, Master has king, guest has queen, and den has trundle along with desk and printer. Everything you need to make your vacation get-a-way perfect. Their is pool and grill steps away, clubhouse is just across the street where you can participate in all the activities, very active tennis, and again close to shopping and restaurants. It is on the second floor with steps no elevator, transfer of membership is available, owner is looking for minimum 3 month rental.