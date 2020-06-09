All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2000 Tarpon Bay DR N

2000 Tarpon Bay Drive North · (847) 865-9309
Location

2000 Tarpon Bay Drive North, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$4,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1759 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful Condo located in the resort style community of Tarpon Bay. The over sized master bedroom is complemented with two ample bedrooms. Create your culinary masterpieces on the new Samsung Gas range in the well appointed kitchen. Go outside and enjoy the covered lanai which offers a serene ambiance overlooking the landscape of a natural preserve. Live the resort lifestyle on your vacation, enjoying the infinity pool, spa and state of the art fitness center, lake beach Volley Ball, tennis all within a short walking distance from this home. The Club house also offers billiards, kitchen & entertaining facilities, wi-fi business center. Check out all of the amenities offered at Indulge in this tropical resort style community, just minutes to Vanderbilt Beach and close to popular shopping and dining attractions. From this beautiful home you are 12 minutes to the beach or 12 minutes to the center of town where Costco and Best Buy are located. From home you are 5 minutes from the closest Publix grocery story. If you want to go to Historic 5th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N have any available units?
2000 Tarpon Bay DR N has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N have?
Some of 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N's amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Tarpon Bay DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N offer parking?
No, 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N has a pool.
Does 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N have accessible units?
No, 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Tarpon Bay DR N does not have units with air conditioning.
