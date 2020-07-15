All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

195 Peppermint LN W

195 Peppermint Lane · (810) 691-6829
Location

195 Peppermint Lane, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 881 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION.......UPGRADES! Bring your suitcase and RELAX in this beautifully upgraded turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo which includes a brand new renovated kitchen and master bath with quartz countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile throughout, glassed-in all season lanai (impact glass) with screens, impact glass on all windows and sliders, brick paver patio with gas grill, recently painted, Samsung washer and dryer located inside residence, upgraded lighting and so much more.... Enjoy stepping right outside your lanai to your neighborhood pool or within walking distance to the resort style amenities of the Glades Country Club such as bundled golf with two 18-hole newly renovated courses: Par 70 and Par 55, recently remodeled Glades Clubhouse, 10 tennis courts, Pickle ball is coming, 9 pools, Bocce courts, shuffle board, pro-shop and the private dining room at the 19th hole! Glades Golf and Country Club is located 2 miles from down town Naples just minutes to the Gulf of Mexico, Fifth Avenue shops and world renowned dining and gorgeous beaches! This condo is a hidden gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Peppermint LN W have any available units?
195 Peppermint LN W has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 195 Peppermint LN W have?
Some of 195 Peppermint LN W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Peppermint LN W currently offering any rent specials?
195 Peppermint LN W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Peppermint LN W pet-friendly?
No, 195 Peppermint LN W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 195 Peppermint LN W offer parking?
No, 195 Peppermint LN W does not offer parking.
Does 195 Peppermint LN W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Peppermint LN W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Peppermint LN W have a pool?
Yes, 195 Peppermint LN W has a pool.
Does 195 Peppermint LN W have accessible units?
No, 195 Peppermint LN W does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Peppermint LN W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Peppermint LN W has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Peppermint LN W have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Peppermint LN W does not have units with air conditioning.
