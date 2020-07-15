195 Peppermint LN W

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION.......UPGRADES! Bring your suitcase and RELAX in this beautifully upgraded turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo which includes a brand new renovated kitchen and master bath with quartz countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile throughout, glassed-in all season lanai (impact glass) with screens, impact glass on all windows and sliders, brick paver patio with gas grill, recently painted, Samsung washer and dryer located inside residence, upgraded lighting and so much more.... Enjoy stepping right outside your lanai to your neighborhood pool or within walking distance to the resort style amenities of the Glades Country Club such as bundled golf with two 18-hole newly renovated courses: Par 70 and Par 55, recently remodeled Glades Clubhouse, 10 tennis courts, Pickle ball is coming, 9 pools, Bocce courts, shuffle board, pro-shop and the private dining room at the 19th hole! Glades Golf and Country Club is located 2 miles from down town Naples just minutes to the Gulf of Mexico, Fifth Avenue shops and world renowned dining and gorgeous beaches! This condo is a hidden gem!