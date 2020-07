Amenities

Gorgeous 2nd floor condo located in the much sought after Sherwood development in Naples. This highly upgraded property features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a well appointed back-splash. Enjoy your morning coffee on your private screened in lanai overlooking a tranquil pond and fountain. This condo is located directly across from the clubhouse and community pool and is minutes away from shopping and the beach. Sherwood has a clubhouse, tennis courts, pickle ball court and 2 pools.