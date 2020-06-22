All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1926 Seville BLVD

1926 Seville Boulevard · (239) 641-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1926 Seville Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2012 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1802 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Location Near Entrance Of Pelican Marsh Country Club. Wide water views and incredible wildlife activity
for your daily enjoyment. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath , 2 car garage. Many recent upgrades that include quartz kitchen countertops , neutral-tone solid wood cabinetry and wide-plank French Oak flooring throughout. Move in Ready !
Beautiful Furnishings for Entertainment and Quality Living . Seville has a large community pool and club house. Rental includes Pelican Marsh Community Amenities ( Tennis, State of the Art Exercise (Workout) Programs , Beach Boat Shuttle ) and many others. Close to Beaches , Mercato, Galleriea, and Other Fine Dining . Annual Rental $3,300 a Month and Seasonal Rental $6,500 a Month ( 3 Months Minimum).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Seville BLVD have any available units?
1926 Seville BLVD has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1926 Seville BLVD have?
Some of 1926 Seville BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Seville BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Seville BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Seville BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1926 Seville BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1926 Seville BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Seville BLVD offers parking.
Does 1926 Seville BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 Seville BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Seville BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 1926 Seville BLVD has a pool.
Does 1926 Seville BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1926 Seville BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Seville BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 Seville BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 Seville BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1926 Seville BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
