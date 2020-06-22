1926 Seville BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Great Location Near Entrance Of Pelican Marsh Country Club. Wide water views and incredible wildlife activity

for your daily enjoyment. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath , 2 car garage. Many recent upgrades that include quartz kitchen countertops , neutral-tone solid wood cabinetry and wide-plank French Oak flooring throughout. Move in Ready !

Beautiful Furnishings for Entertainment and Quality Living . Seville has a large community pool and club house. Rental includes Pelican Marsh Community Amenities ( Tennis, State of the Art Exercise (Workout) Programs , Beach Boat Shuttle ) and many others. Close to Beaches , Mercato, Galleriea, and Other Fine Dining . Annual Rental $3,300 a Month and Seasonal Rental $6,500 a Month ( 3 Months Minimum).