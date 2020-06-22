1926 Seville BLVD

Amenities
Great Location Near Entrance Of Pelican Marsh Country Club. Wide water views and incredible wildlife activity
for your daily enjoyment. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath , 2 car garage. Many recent upgrades that include quartz kitchen countertops , neutral-tone solid wood cabinetry and wide-plank French Oak flooring throughout. Move in Ready !
Beautiful Furnishings for Entertainment and Quality Living . Seville has a large community pool and club house. Rental includes Pelican Marsh Community Amenities ( Tennis, State of the Art Exercise (Workout) Programs , Beach Boat Shuttle ) and many others. Close to Beaches , Mercato, Galleriea, and Other Fine Dining . Annual Rental $3,300 a Month and Seasonal Rental $6,500 a Month ( 3 Months Minimum).