Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse elevator gym parking pool putting green hot tub internet access tennis court

Come see this 2/2 2nd floor condo with carport and common elevator in the highly desirable community of Tarpon Bay. Beautiful granite counter tops and stainless appliances through out. Enjoy the view from your large lanai looking into a quiet landscaped view . Your monthly rent includes basic cable/internet/gas/water/sewer and there is a large separate storage area. Tarpon Bay is full of amenities such as fitness/pool/ spa/fishing/tennis/clubhouse hobby room/ putting green/ and play area with basketball. Tarpon Bay is in the Gulf Coast High School district!