1875 Florida Club DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table racquetball court

LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE! Available August 30th for move in! Top Floor Unit (No one above you) - Beautifully maintained, with tile floors in all main areas, crown molding, spacious floor plan, 1 and 1/2 bath, screened porch, and views of the pine trees in the distance. NO Pets. This community is low density, very quiet, is gated, featuring a pool, clubhouse, pool tables, library, indoor raquetball, pickleball, and fitness center for your use! - Come see this property today! ANNUAL 12 Month Rental Only.