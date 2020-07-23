All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1875 Florida Club DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1875 Florida Club DR
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:07 AM

1875 Florida Club DR

1875 Florida Club Drive · (239) 449-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1875 Florida Club Drive, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7305 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE! Available August 30th for move in! Top Floor Unit (No one above you) - Beautifully maintained, with tile floors in all main areas, crown molding, spacious floor plan, 1 and 1/2 bath, screened porch, and views of the pine trees in the distance. NO Pets. This community is low density, very quiet, is gated, featuring a pool, clubhouse, pool tables, library, indoor raquetball, pickleball, and fitness center for your use! - Come see this property today! ANNUAL 12 Month Rental Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 Florida Club DR have any available units?
1875 Florida Club DR has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1875 Florida Club DR have?
Some of 1875 Florida Club DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 Florida Club DR currently offering any rent specials?
1875 Florida Club DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 Florida Club DR pet-friendly?
No, 1875 Florida Club DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1875 Florida Club DR offer parking?
No, 1875 Florida Club DR does not offer parking.
Does 1875 Florida Club DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1875 Florida Club DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 Florida Club DR have a pool?
Yes, 1875 Florida Club DR has a pool.
Does 1875 Florida Club DR have accessible units?
No, 1875 Florida Club DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 Florida Club DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1875 Florida Club DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1875 Florida Club DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1875 Florida Club DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1875 Florida Club DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity