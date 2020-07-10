All apartments in Collier County
180 Furse Lakes CIR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

180 Furse Lakes CIR

180 Furse Lakes Circle · (239) 287-1863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

180 Furse Lakes Circle, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit E8 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2 + Den, 2 bathroom condo has been completely renovated and includes a NEW A/C System, NEW carpet, NEW diagonal tile flooring, NEW kitchen with cherry cabinets & granite counters and updated bathrooms. The lanai has NEW glass sliders, you can enjoy an added air conditioned room or open the sliders and enjoy a nice breeze on the lanai. Wonderful amenities include a community pool and spa, bocce court, and tennis courts! The Furse Lakes Community is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and Naples pristine beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Furse Lakes CIR have any available units?
180 Furse Lakes CIR has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180 Furse Lakes CIR have?
Some of 180 Furse Lakes CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Furse Lakes CIR currently offering any rent specials?
180 Furse Lakes CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Furse Lakes CIR pet-friendly?
No, 180 Furse Lakes CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 180 Furse Lakes CIR offer parking?
No, 180 Furse Lakes CIR does not offer parking.
Does 180 Furse Lakes CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Furse Lakes CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Furse Lakes CIR have a pool?
Yes, 180 Furse Lakes CIR has a pool.
Does 180 Furse Lakes CIR have accessible units?
No, 180 Furse Lakes CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Furse Lakes CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Furse Lakes CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Furse Lakes CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 180 Furse Lakes CIR has units with air conditioning.
