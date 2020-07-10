180 Furse Lakes CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 2 + Den, 2 bathroom condo has been completely renovated and includes a NEW A/C System, NEW carpet, NEW diagonal tile flooring, NEW kitchen with cherry cabinets & granite counters and updated bathrooms. The lanai has NEW glass sliders, you can enjoy an added air conditioned room or open the sliders and enjoy a nice breeze on the lanai. Wonderful amenities include a community pool and spa, bocce court, and tennis courts! The Furse Lakes Community is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and Naples pristine beaches.