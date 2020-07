Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court pool tennis court

AVAILABLE FOR APRIL 2020 AND OFF SEASON !!!THIS TRANQUIL LAKEFRONT CONDO OFFERS 2 BEDROOMS /2 BATHS WITH FRONT AND REAR PORCHES FOR OUTSTANDING SUNRISES AND SUNSETS. FRESHLY PAINTED , NEW FLOORING AND NICELY FURNISHED. LIFESTYLE MANNED GATED COMMUNITY WITH LOTS OF AMENITIES AND ACTIVITIES INCLUDING SALT WATER POOL, TENNIS & BOCCE COURT AND MUCH MORE...