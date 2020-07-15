All apartments in Collier County
17 BLUEBILL AVE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

17 BLUEBILL AVE

17 Bluebill Ave · (239) 287-1863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17 Bluebill Ave, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
concierge
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
pool
media room
tennis court
Enjoy magnificent views of gulf sunsets and the bay from this rarely available top floor condo. This spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has been completely renovated with fresh paint, carpet, tile countertops and "top of the line" appliances throughtout. Tastefully furnished for your comfort and vacation enjoyment. Building amenities include a fabulous olympic size pool, tennis courts, party room and an on-site manager/concierge. Walk to nearby restaurants at the Ritz Carlton, Turtle Club, The Lighthouse and La Playa. Drive up the street to even more fine restaurants plus movie theaters, upscale shopping and more at the fabulous new Mercato, Pelican Bay Marketplace, or Pavilion Shops. Bayshores is just a short walk to Delnor Wiggins State Beach recently named one of the Top Ten beaches in the US. This place will inspire wonderful vacation memories for sure. Don't delay, reserve your piece of PARADISE today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 BLUEBILL AVE have any available units?
17 BLUEBILL AVE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 BLUEBILL AVE have?
Some of 17 BLUEBILL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 BLUEBILL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
17 BLUEBILL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 BLUEBILL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 17 BLUEBILL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 17 BLUEBILL AVE offer parking?
No, 17 BLUEBILL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 17 BLUEBILL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 BLUEBILL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 BLUEBILL AVE have a pool?
Yes, 17 BLUEBILL AVE has a pool.
Does 17 BLUEBILL AVE have accessible units?
No, 17 BLUEBILL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17 BLUEBILL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 BLUEBILL AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 BLUEBILL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 BLUEBILL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
