1695 Windy Pines DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool internet access tennis court

Located in the beautifully landscaped and immaculately maintained gated community of Falling Waters, Rosewood is the perfect location just minutes from Fifth Avenue South and its acclaimed shopping, restaurants and beaches. This Light and Bright 2 bedroom/2 bath second floor unit is tastefully furnished and offers over 1,300 square feet to comfortably accommodate your family. The living room features volume ceilings and has a full wall of glass sliders that open onto a long screened lanai in the back overlooking beautiful fountain lake and landscaped grounds. A second screened lanai is in the front entry offering front to back breezes. The spacious master bedroom suite features a king bed and the bath has dual vanities, a tub plus a step-in shower. Enjoy flat screen TVs in every room, unlimited Wi-Fi, full-size washer/dryer and more! Community amenities include a clubhouse offering organized events, night-lit tennis courts, bocce courts and one of Naples largest resort-style pools.