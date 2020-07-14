All apartments in Collier County
1695 Windy Pines DR
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

1695 Windy Pines DR

1695 Windy Pines Drive · (239) 325-1678
Location

1695 Windy Pines Drive, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1808 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
internet access
tennis court
Located in the beautifully landscaped and immaculately maintained gated community of Falling Waters, Rosewood is the perfect location just minutes from Fifth Avenue South and its acclaimed shopping, restaurants and beaches. This Light and Bright 2 bedroom/2 bath second floor unit is tastefully furnished and offers over 1,300 square feet to comfortably accommodate your family. The living room features volume ceilings and has a full wall of glass sliders that open onto a long screened lanai in the back overlooking beautiful fountain lake and landscaped grounds. A second screened lanai is in the front entry offering front to back breezes. The spacious master bedroom suite features a king bed and the bath has dual vanities, a tub plus a step-in shower. Enjoy flat screen TVs in every room, unlimited Wi-Fi, full-size washer/dryer and more! Community amenities include a clubhouse offering organized events, night-lit tennis courts, bocce courts and one of Naples largest resort-style pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 Windy Pines DR have any available units?
1695 Windy Pines DR has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1695 Windy Pines DR have?
Some of 1695 Windy Pines DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 Windy Pines DR currently offering any rent specials?
1695 Windy Pines DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 Windy Pines DR pet-friendly?
No, 1695 Windy Pines DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1695 Windy Pines DR offer parking?
No, 1695 Windy Pines DR does not offer parking.
Does 1695 Windy Pines DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1695 Windy Pines DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 Windy Pines DR have a pool?
Yes, 1695 Windy Pines DR has a pool.
Does 1695 Windy Pines DR have accessible units?
No, 1695 Windy Pines DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 Windy Pines DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1695 Windy Pines DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1695 Windy Pines DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1695 Windy Pines DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1695 Windy Pines DR?
