16374 Viansa WAY

Amenities
ABSOLUTELY BRAND NEW!!! #101 is Available for immediate lease (August 15, 2020) with sports membership INCLUDED! Spectacular amenities just steps away. NAPLES NEWEST TOP GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY... BRAND NEW 3 bedroom suites Plus Den, 3 full baths Plus powder bath, beautiful granite & marble throughout and an oversize 2 car Plus golf cart garage (the largest garage in the building). Private elevator right from the lobby...Custom closets, built-in wine cooler & steps to the lap pool, Bocci ball, lighted Tennis courts & south entry gate. A little farther & you're at the Fabulous Club pool, Grill room & Golf Club.. A Sports membership is INCLUDED with this annual rental...
Photos shown are of the completed unit similar to this one..