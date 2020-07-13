16374 Viansa WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage lobby tennis court

ABSOLUTELY BRAND NEW!!! #101 is Available for immediate lease (August 15, 2020) with sports membership INCLUDED! Spectacular amenities just steps away. NAPLES NEWEST TOP GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY... BRAND NEW 3 bedroom suites Plus Den, 3 full baths Plus powder bath, beautiful granite & marble throughout and an oversize 2 car Plus golf cart garage (the largest garage in the building). Private elevator right from the lobby...Custom closets, built-in wine cooler & steps to the lap pool, Bocci ball, lighted Tennis courts & south entry gate. A little farther & you're at the Fabulous Club pool, Grill room & Golf Club.. A Sports membership is INCLUDED with this annual rental...

Photos shown are of the completed unit similar to this one..