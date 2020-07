Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

GREAT FIRST FLOOR CARRIAGE HOME IN THE HIGHLY DESIRED LIVINGSTON LAKES SUBDIVISION IN NORTH NAPLES. THIS

DEVELOPMENT IS JUST NORTH OF THE NORTH COLLIER WATER PARK WHICH HAS MANY ACTIVITIES INCLUDING THE WATER

PARK, BASEBALL, SOCCER, CHILDRENS MUSEUM, AND MORE! HUGE LANAI OVERLOOKS WIDE VIEW OF THE LAKE WITH

WONDERFUL SUNSETS. WOOD CABINETS, UPGRADED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE TOPS, GREAT STORAGE

THROUGHOUT, ARE JUST A FEW OF THE MANY AMENITIES IN THIS CONDO.