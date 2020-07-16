All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:25 AM

15122 Palmer Lake CIR

15122 Palmer Lake Circle · (239) 404-7428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15122 Palmer Lake Circle, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
2 Bedromes + Den, and 2 Bathroms in Livingston Lakes, Gated community. Granite counter tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. Tile throughout, Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Relax on the Lanai and sip your morning coffee and enjoy the view of the lake in front of you. Wonderful state of the art fitness center, expansive community room with caterer's kitchen, internet at the clubhouse, cabanas by the pool, grill and wonderful sitting area to visit with friends by the outdoor fireplace. Livingston Lakes is conveniently located in North Naples, walking distance to North Collier Regional Park. Close to white sand SWFL beaches, shopping and restaurants. Water and sewer is included..NO TRUCK PICKUP allow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15122 Palmer Lake CIR have any available units?
15122 Palmer Lake CIR has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15122 Palmer Lake CIR have?
Some of 15122 Palmer Lake CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15122 Palmer Lake CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15122 Palmer Lake CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15122 Palmer Lake CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15122 Palmer Lake CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 15122 Palmer Lake CIR offer parking?
No, 15122 Palmer Lake CIR does not offer parking.
Does 15122 Palmer Lake CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15122 Palmer Lake CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15122 Palmer Lake CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15122 Palmer Lake CIR has a pool.
Does 15122 Palmer Lake CIR have accessible units?
No, 15122 Palmer Lake CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15122 Palmer Lake CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15122 Palmer Lake CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 15122 Palmer Lake CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15122 Palmer Lake CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
