15122 Palmer Lake CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access

2 Bedromes + Den, and 2 Bathroms in Livingston Lakes, Gated community. Granite counter tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. Tile throughout, Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Relax on the Lanai and sip your morning coffee and enjoy the view of the lake in front of you. Wonderful state of the art fitness center, expansive community room with caterer's kitchen, internet at the clubhouse, cabanas by the pool, grill and wonderful sitting area to visit with friends by the outdoor fireplace. Livingston Lakes is conveniently located in North Naples, walking distance to North Collier Regional Park. Close to white sand SWFL beaches, shopping and restaurants. Water and sewer is included..NO TRUCK PICKUP allow.