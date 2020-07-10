150 Turtle Lake CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool shuffle board bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath Turtle Lake rental! This condo has NO CARPET, electric hurricane shutters, en-suite master bathroom, walk in closet, and is the perfect Naples location with easy access to all Naples has to offer. The split floorplan provides plenty of privacy. The third floor western exposure creates beautiful Naples sunsets from the privacy of your screened in lanai. Turtle Lake has so many amenities for your enjoyment, including: golf, tennis, heated salt water pool, BBQ grills, bocce ball, shuffle board, gym, social room, clubhouse with free wi-fi, and so much more!