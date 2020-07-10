All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 150 Turtle Lake CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
150 Turtle Lake CT
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

150 Turtle Lake CT

150 Turtle Lake Court · (239) 249-2246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

150 Turtle Lake Court, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,249

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
bocce court
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath Turtle Lake rental! This condo has NO CARPET, electric hurricane shutters, en-suite master bathroom, walk in closet, and is the perfect Naples location with easy access to all Naples has to offer. The split floorplan provides plenty of privacy. The third floor western exposure creates beautiful Naples sunsets from the privacy of your screened in lanai. Turtle Lake has so many amenities for your enjoyment, including: golf, tennis, heated salt water pool, BBQ grills, bocce ball, shuffle board, gym, social room, clubhouse with free wi-fi, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Turtle Lake CT have any available units?
150 Turtle Lake CT has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Turtle Lake CT have?
Some of 150 Turtle Lake CT's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Turtle Lake CT currently offering any rent specials?
150 Turtle Lake CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Turtle Lake CT pet-friendly?
No, 150 Turtle Lake CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 150 Turtle Lake CT offer parking?
No, 150 Turtle Lake CT does not offer parking.
Does 150 Turtle Lake CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Turtle Lake CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Turtle Lake CT have a pool?
Yes, 150 Turtle Lake CT has a pool.
Does 150 Turtle Lake CT have accessible units?
No, 150 Turtle Lake CT does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Turtle Lake CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Turtle Lake CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Turtle Lake CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Turtle Lake CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 150 Turtle Lake CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity