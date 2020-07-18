All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:35 AM

14776 Indigo Lakes CIR

14776 Indigo Lakes Circle · (239) 537-2361
Location

14776 Indigo Lakes Circle, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2869 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. INDIGO LAKES IS IN NAPLES' A RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT. This home has 4 bedrooms, plus a den/office and 3 full baths. One bath is accessible from the interior of the home and also from the pool area. With this GREAT ROOM style floor plan and split bedrooms, the whole family can enjoy their time together and also have their privacy. There is easy care tile and wood flooring throughout. The beautiful wood cabinets top the granite counters in the kitchen which has a bar and also an eat in kitchen. The back yard is fully fenced in with a screened in lanai and pool. Indigo Lakes has full amenities that include tennis, resort style pool and clubhouse. This is a beautiful home in one of the most sought after communities in North Naples. Located near Excellent Schools, Gulf Coast High School, Oakridge Middle, Laurel Oaks Elementary. Available now for you to enjoy!! LAWN AND POOL MAINTENANCE PAID BY LANDLORD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR have any available units?
14776 Indigo Lakes CIR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR have?
Some of 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR currently offering any rent specials?
14776 Indigo Lakes CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR pet-friendly?
No, 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR offer parking?
No, 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR does not offer parking.
Does 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR have a pool?
Yes, 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR has a pool.
Does 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR have accessible units?
No, 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14776 Indigo Lakes CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
