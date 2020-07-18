14776 Indigo Lakes CIR

Amenities

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. INDIGO LAKES IS IN NAPLES' A RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT. This home has 4 bedrooms, plus a den/office and 3 full baths. One bath is accessible from the interior of the home and also from the pool area. With this GREAT ROOM style floor plan and split bedrooms, the whole family can enjoy their time together and also have their privacy. There is easy care tile and wood flooring throughout. The beautiful wood cabinets top the granite counters in the kitchen which has a bar and also an eat in kitchen. The back yard is fully fenced in with a screened in lanai and pool. Indigo Lakes has full amenities that include tennis, resort style pool and clubhouse. This is a beautiful home in one of the most sought after communities in North Naples. Located near Excellent Schools, Gulf Coast High School, Oakridge Middle, Laurel Oaks Elementary. Available now for you to enjoy!! LAWN AND POOL MAINTENANCE PAID BY LANDLORD.