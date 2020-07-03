1466 Artesia Drive West

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse dog park gym game room parking pool pool table garage media room

*** BEAUTIFUL ARTESIA POOL HOME*** 4 BDRM / 3 BATH - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=575UvvoLriB



Do not miss out on this amazing pool home in Artesia!!! This 4 bedroom/3 Bath home with a two car garage is the perfect choice in resort style living . This beautifully decorated open floor plan features a gorgeous open kitchen with huge island, upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Gorgeous and spacious, screened in lanai with a heated pool and view. Surrounding nature preserve and lakes make the perfect backdrop for the state-of-the-art clubhouse featuring resort pool, fitness center, billiards, movie theater, pickle ball & dog park. Artesia is the ideal location near shopping, restaurants, downtown 5th ave and beaches.



***Pets with Approval



Rental Rates:

Jan. - March $5,495

April, Nov.-Dec. $4,895

May-Oct. $2,895



(RLNE4733027)