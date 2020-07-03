All apartments in Collier County
1466 Artesia Drive West
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1466 Artesia Drive West

1466 Artesia Drive West · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1466 Artesia Drive West, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1466 Artesia Drive West · Avail. now

$5,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
*** BEAUTIFUL ARTESIA POOL HOME*** 4 BDRM / 3 BATH - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=575UvvoLriB

Do not miss out on this amazing pool home in Artesia!!! This 4 bedroom/3 Bath home with a two car garage is the perfect choice in resort style living . This beautifully decorated open floor plan features a gorgeous open kitchen with huge island, upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Gorgeous and spacious, screened in lanai with a heated pool and view. Surrounding nature preserve and lakes make the perfect backdrop for the state-of-the-art clubhouse featuring resort pool, fitness center, billiards, movie theater, pickle ball & dog park. Artesia is the ideal location near shopping, restaurants, downtown 5th ave and beaches.

***Pets with Approval

Rental Rates:
Jan. - March $5,495
April, Nov.-Dec. $4,895
May-Oct. $2,895

(RLNE4733027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 Artesia Drive West have any available units?
1466 Artesia Drive West has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1466 Artesia Drive West have?
Some of 1466 Artesia Drive West's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 Artesia Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
1466 Artesia Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 Artesia Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1466 Artesia Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 1466 Artesia Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 1466 Artesia Drive West offers parking.
Does 1466 Artesia Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1466 Artesia Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 Artesia Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 1466 Artesia Drive West has a pool.
Does 1466 Artesia Drive West have accessible units?
No, 1466 Artesia Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 Artesia Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1466 Artesia Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1466 Artesia Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1466 Artesia Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
