1466 Artesia Drive West

Amenities
*** BEAUTIFUL ARTESIA POOL HOME*** 4 BDRM / 3 BATH - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=575UvvoLriB
Do not miss out on this amazing pool home in Artesia!!! This 4 bedroom/3 Bath home with a two car garage is the perfect choice in resort style living . This beautifully decorated open floor plan features a gorgeous open kitchen with huge island, upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Gorgeous and spacious, screened in lanai with a heated pool and view. Surrounding nature preserve and lakes make the perfect backdrop for the state-of-the-art clubhouse featuring resort pool, fitness center, billiards, movie theater, pickle ball & dog park. Artesia is the ideal location near shopping, restaurants, downtown 5th ave and beaches.
***Pets with Approval
Rental Rates:
Jan. - March $5,495
April, Nov.-Dec. $4,895
May-Oct. $2,895
(RLNE4733027)