Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
14586 Tropical DR
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:49 PM

14586 Tropical DR

14586 Tropical Drive · (239) 537-2080
Location

14586 Tropical Drive, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2431 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
guest suite
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
**TAKING RESERVATIONS FOR NOW & SEASON 2021** This designer furnished NEARLY NEW pool home features high ceilings, spacious kitchen with center island open to the great room, triple sliding glass doors to the lanai with spacious covered area, sparkling heated pool, convenient pool bath. Elegant master suite complete with king bed, spacious bath with dual sinks, walk in shower and soaking tub. Comfortable living for up to 8, guest suite with queen bed, guest suite with twin beds, den/media room with sleeper sofa. Community amenities include: Guarded gate, 22 lakes (all navigable), 1-mile-long Boating/Rowing lane, Boat ramp, Island Club, Fitness center, 2 bocce ball courts, Beach volleyball, tiki bar & café with food & Beverage service, Resort style pool with lap lanes, Fire pit, Private Kontiki Island, use of Electric boats Stand-up paddle boards, Kayaks, Canoes & Bicycles, 5 Tennis courts, 4 Pickle ball courts, 2 Dog parks, Miles of walking/biking paths, Basketball court, a Children’s play area & more! Located minutes to shopping, dining, beaches, downtown 5th Avenue, everything Naples and Marco Island has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14586 Tropical DR have any available units?
14586 Tropical DR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14586 Tropical DR have?
Some of 14586 Tropical DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14586 Tropical DR currently offering any rent specials?
14586 Tropical DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14586 Tropical DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 14586 Tropical DR is pet friendly.
Does 14586 Tropical DR offer parking?
No, 14586 Tropical DR does not offer parking.
Does 14586 Tropical DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14586 Tropical DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14586 Tropical DR have a pool?
Yes, 14586 Tropical DR has a pool.
Does 14586 Tropical DR have accessible units?
No, 14586 Tropical DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14586 Tropical DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14586 Tropical DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14586 Tropical DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14586 Tropical DR does not have units with air conditioning.
