14586 Tropical DR

**TAKING RESERVATIONS FOR NOW & SEASON 2021** This designer furnished NEARLY NEW pool home features high ceilings, spacious kitchen with center island open to the great room, triple sliding glass doors to the lanai with spacious covered area, sparkling heated pool, convenient pool bath. Elegant master suite complete with king bed, spacious bath with dual sinks, walk in shower and soaking tub. Comfortable living for up to 8, guest suite with queen bed, guest suite with twin beds, den/media room with sleeper sofa. Community amenities include: Guarded gate, 22 lakes (all navigable), 1-mile-long Boating/Rowing lane, Boat ramp, Island Club, Fitness center, 2 bocce ball courts, Beach volleyball, tiki bar & café with food & Beverage service, Resort style pool with lap lanes, Fire pit, Private Kontiki Island, use of Electric boats Stand-up paddle boards, Kayaks, Canoes & Bicycles, 5 Tennis courts, 4 Pickle ball courts, 2 Dog parks, Miles of walking/biking paths, Basketball court, a Children’s play area & more! Located minutes to shopping, dining, beaches, downtown 5th Avenue, everything Naples and Marco Island has to offer.