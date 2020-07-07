All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

145 Capri BLVD

145 Capri Boulevard · (239) 913-9363
Location

145 Capri Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 143 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
TOP UNIT FOR RENT IN BEAUTIFUL ISLES OF CAPRI! This unit has 2 beds and 2 baths, with everything remodeled from the porcelain floors to the spiral staircase leading up to the roof presenting the beautiful views Isles of Capri has to offer. Make your way up to your private rooftop and witness the amazing sunsets and water Florida has to offer. This unit is equipped with new impact resistant windows and sliding glass doors, new porcelain tile flooring throughout, brand new washer/dryer, and fresh paint both inside and outside the home. Bathrooms include dual sinks, multiple storage cabinets, and rainfall shower heads. The kitchen has all new cabinets, counters, lighting fixtures, and appliances. Make your way outside to your own private deck with enough space for a spa, grill, and outdoor entertainment. After that, access your private rooftop and view the water surrounding you. Not only was the inside remodeled, the outside has all new landscaping and a brand new driveway just a short walk away from the Isles of Capri Marina, restaurants, and more! Public boat ramp is just a short 3 minute drive away. This duplex is truly unlike anything else in Isles of Capri!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Capri BLVD have any available units?
145 Capri BLVD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 Capri BLVD have?
Some of 145 Capri BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Capri BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
145 Capri BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Capri BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 145 Capri BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 145 Capri BLVD offer parking?
No, 145 Capri BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 145 Capri BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Capri BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Capri BLVD have a pool?
No, 145 Capri BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 145 Capri BLVD have accessible units?
No, 145 Capri BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Capri BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Capri BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Capri BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Capri BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
