145 Capri BLVD

TOP UNIT FOR RENT IN BEAUTIFUL ISLES OF CAPRI! This unit has 2 beds and 2 baths, with everything remodeled from the porcelain floors to the spiral staircase leading up to the roof presenting the beautiful views Isles of Capri has to offer. Make your way up to your private rooftop and witness the amazing sunsets and water Florida has to offer. This unit is equipped with new impact resistant windows and sliding glass doors, new porcelain tile flooring throughout, brand new washer/dryer, and fresh paint both inside and outside the home. Bathrooms include dual sinks, multiple storage cabinets, and rainfall shower heads. The kitchen has all new cabinets, counters, lighting fixtures, and appliances. Make your way outside to your own private deck with enough space for a spa, grill, and outdoor entertainment. After that, access your private rooftop and view the water surrounding you. Not only was the inside remodeled, the outside has all new landscaping and a brand new driveway just a short walk away from the Isles of Capri Marina, restaurants, and more! Public boat ramp is just a short 3 minute drive away. This duplex is truly unlike anything else in Isles of Capri!