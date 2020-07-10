1370 SWEETWATER CV

Amenities
Attention nature lovers and tennis players! This property is in the Sterling Oaks community, within a 100-acre Audobon Preserve, perfect for biking and walking. You have the option to join the exclusive tennis club here as a seasonal visitor if you want to access some of the best tennis in Naples, with 12 professionally groomed and underground-watered Har-Tru courts. The community also offers on-site dining, a junior Olympic pool and spa, and a fitness center. The condo is tastefully decorated with a very warm and cozy feel.....a short drive to the Gulf, beaches, state parks, and preserves.