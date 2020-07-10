All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1370 SWEETWATER CV.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1370 SWEETWATER CV
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1370 SWEETWATER CV

1370 Sweetwater Cove · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1370 Sweetwater Cove, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Attention nature lovers and tennis players! This property is in the Sterling Oaks community, within a 100-acre Audobon Preserve, perfect for biking and walking. You have the option to join the exclusive tennis club here as a seasonal visitor if you want to access some of the best tennis in Naples, with 12 professionally groomed and underground-watered Har-Tru courts. The community also offers on-site dining, a junior Olympic pool and spa, and a fitness center. The condo is tastefully decorated with a very warm and cozy feel.....a short drive to the Gulf, beaches, state parks, and preserves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 SWEETWATER CV have any available units?
1370 SWEETWATER CV has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1370 SWEETWATER CV have?
Some of 1370 SWEETWATER CV's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 SWEETWATER CV currently offering any rent specials?
1370 SWEETWATER CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 SWEETWATER CV pet-friendly?
No, 1370 SWEETWATER CV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1370 SWEETWATER CV offer parking?
No, 1370 SWEETWATER CV does not offer parking.
Does 1370 SWEETWATER CV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1370 SWEETWATER CV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 SWEETWATER CV have a pool?
Yes, 1370 SWEETWATER CV has a pool.
Does 1370 SWEETWATER CV have accessible units?
No, 1370 SWEETWATER CV does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 SWEETWATER CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1370 SWEETWATER CV has units with dishwashers.
Does 1370 SWEETWATER CV have units with air conditioning?
No, 1370 SWEETWATER CV does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1370 SWEETWATER CV?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity