1370 SWEETWATER CV

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Attention nature lovers and tennis players! This property is in the Sterling Oaks community, within a 100-acre Audobon Preserve, perfect for biking and walking. You have the option to join the exclusive tennis club here as a seasonal visitor if you want to access some of the best tennis in Naples, with 12 professionally groomed and underground-watered Har-Tru courts. The community also offers on-site dining, a junior Olympic pool and spa, and a fitness center. The condo is tastefully decorated with a very warm and cozy feel.....a short drive to the Gulf, beaches, state parks, and preserves.