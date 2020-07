Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Imperial Park Place, Beautiful villa with gorgeous views of the lake. Available to rent from June 1st to December

31st 2020. Bring your toothbrush and start enjoying the Florida lifestyle immediately. Turnkey furnished. Volume

ceilings, Open Concept floor plan, Community pool, minutes to beaches, dining, shopping and entertainment. Close

to Mercato and Waterside mall. This villa is located in Imperial Golf Estates with gated entrance off of 41 (Tamiami Trail North)