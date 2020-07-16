All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 13528 Mandarin CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
13528 Mandarin CIR
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:22 PM

13528 Mandarin CIR

13528 Mandarin Circle · (855) 550-0528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13528 Mandarin Circle, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available starting March 16th, 2020. Fully Upgraded & Professionally Decorated Conrad Model, The Most Popular Floor Plan In Marbella Isles, Built On One Of The Largest Lots In The Neighborhood With A Huge Pie-Shaped Backyard. Gorgeous Wide Plank Whitewash Hardwood Floors, Over-Sized Custom Large Plantation Shutters And Crown Molding Throughout, Including Molding Surrounding Trey Ceilings, Custom Designed Built-In Closets Throughout, High-End Upgraded Bathroom Flooring, Cabinets And Showers And Designer Ceilings Fans Throughout.
Rental Pricing:
Nov 1st - Jan. 1st $6800
Jan 1st - May 1st $7500
May 1st - Nov 1st $5800 All Measurements details and description provided by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13528 Mandarin CIR have any available units?
13528 Mandarin CIR has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13528 Mandarin CIR currently offering any rent specials?
13528 Mandarin CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13528 Mandarin CIR pet-friendly?
No, 13528 Mandarin CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 13528 Mandarin CIR offer parking?
No, 13528 Mandarin CIR does not offer parking.
Does 13528 Mandarin CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13528 Mandarin CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13528 Mandarin CIR have a pool?
No, 13528 Mandarin CIR does not have a pool.
Does 13528 Mandarin CIR have accessible units?
No, 13528 Mandarin CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 13528 Mandarin CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13528 Mandarin CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13528 Mandarin CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13528 Mandarin CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13528 Mandarin CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity