13528 Mandarin CIR

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Available starting March 16th, 2020. Fully Upgraded & Professionally Decorated Conrad Model, The Most Popular Floor Plan In Marbella Isles, Built On One Of The Largest Lots In The Neighborhood With A Huge Pie-Shaped Backyard. Gorgeous Wide Plank Whitewash Hardwood Floors, Over-Sized Custom Large Plantation Shutters And Crown Molding Throughout, Including Molding Surrounding Trey Ceilings, Custom Designed Built-In Closets Throughout, High-End Upgraded Bathroom Flooring, Cabinets And Showers And Designer Ceilings Fans Throughout.

Rental Pricing:

Nov 1st - Jan. 1st $6800

Jan 1st - May 1st $7500

May 1st - Nov 1st $5800 All Measurements details and description provided by owner.