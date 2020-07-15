13419 Silktail DR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room playground pool tennis court yoga

Annual rental in Marbella Lakes... Upgraded Oxford model in 3 bedroom (2 bed with den) villa. $40,000 in upgrades to the home including custom wood flooring, glass front door, crown molding throughout, wainscoting in dining and den/3rd bedroom, chandeliers/light fixtures, and much more. Community is located walking distance to A rated schools, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the resort style amenities at the Marbella Isles clubhouse including gym, yoga studio, indoor basketball court, children's water playground, pickleball and tennis courts, resort size pool with cabanas, game room for the family and kids to enjoy, and sidewalks for a nice walk or jog around the community.