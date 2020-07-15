All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:58 PM

13419 Silktail DR

13419 Silktail Drive · (239) 821-7388
Location

13419 Silktail Drive, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1884 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
tennis court
yoga
Annual rental in Marbella Lakes... Upgraded Oxford model in 3 bedroom (2 bed with den) villa. $40,000 in upgrades to the home including custom wood flooring, glass front door, crown molding throughout, wainscoting in dining and den/3rd bedroom, chandeliers/light fixtures, and much more. Community is located walking distance to A rated schools, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the resort style amenities at the Marbella Isles clubhouse including gym, yoga studio, indoor basketball court, children's water playground, pickleball and tennis courts, resort size pool with cabanas, game room for the family and kids to enjoy, and sidewalks for a nice walk or jog around the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 Silktail DR have any available units?
13419 Silktail DR has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13419 Silktail DR have?
Some of 13419 Silktail DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13419 Silktail DR currently offering any rent specials?
13419 Silktail DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 Silktail DR pet-friendly?
No, 13419 Silktail DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 13419 Silktail DR offer parking?
No, 13419 Silktail DR does not offer parking.
Does 13419 Silktail DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13419 Silktail DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 Silktail DR have a pool?
Yes, 13419 Silktail DR has a pool.
Does 13419 Silktail DR have accessible units?
No, 13419 Silktail DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 Silktail DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13419 Silktail DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13419 Silktail DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13419 Silktail DR does not have units with air conditioning.
