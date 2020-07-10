All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 134 Palm DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
134 Palm DR
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

134 Palm DR

134 Palm Drive · (239) 449-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

134 Palm Drive, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2999 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
*Bonus* $500 Credit to tenants with approved annual lease starting on or before Aug 1st, 2020!!
ANNUAL Furnished two bedroom, 2 bath condo located in a wonderful community. Spacious and open floor plan with new wood floors and tile throughout. Updated kitchen cabinets. Large Florida room overlooks a landscaped area. The community boasts a lovely resort styled pool and is close to Gulf beaches, 5th Avenue, 3rd Street, restaurants and all that Naples has to offer. Available for seasonal, off season or
annual rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Palm DR have any available units?
134 Palm DR has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 Palm DR have?
Some of 134 Palm DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Palm DR currently offering any rent specials?
134 Palm DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Palm DR pet-friendly?
No, 134 Palm DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 134 Palm DR offer parking?
No, 134 Palm DR does not offer parking.
Does 134 Palm DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Palm DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Palm DR have a pool?
Yes, 134 Palm DR has a pool.
Does 134 Palm DR have accessible units?
No, 134 Palm DR does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Palm DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Palm DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Palm DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Palm DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 134 Palm DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity