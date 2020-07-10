134 Palm DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

*Bonus* $500 Credit to tenants with approved annual lease starting on or before Aug 1st, 2020!!

ANNUAL Furnished two bedroom, 2 bath condo located in a wonderful community. Spacious and open floor plan with new wood floors and tile throughout. Updated kitchen cabinets. Large Florida room overlooks a landscaped area. The community boasts a lovely resort styled pool and is close to Gulf beaches, 5th Avenue, 3rd Street, restaurants and all that Naples has to offer. Available for seasonal, off season or

annual rental.