Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic sought after 2 Bed, plus Den/2 bath first floor LAKEFRONT Aviano coach home for rent. This gorgeous home features tile throughout, large living area, 1 car garage, screened lanai overlooking the lake, and so much more. Aviano is a premier gated community with a community pool/spa, exercise room, walking sidewalks, and is centrally located to all Naples has to offer! Ready for immediate occupancy.