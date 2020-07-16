1203 Commonwealth CIR

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave walk in closets Property Amenities

Enjoy your vacation or extended stay in a newly furnished, very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the quiet Community of Abbey at Berkshire Village. This 2nd floor condo is a end unit with lots of natural lighting & over-looks well maintained landscaping, trees and natural river. Condo has an eat-in kitchen, separate area for dining within the great room and split bedrooms/baths for ideal privacy. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and has access to the lanai from additional sliding glass doors.

Berkshire is conveniently location close to a new shopping center and easy access to all of Naples and Marco Island. Just a few minutes away are the beaches and world-class shopping and restaurants of Fifth Avenue South.