1203 Commonwealth CIR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1203 Commonwealth CIR

1203 Commonwealth Circle · (239) 449-1000
Location

1203 Commonwealth Circle, Collier County, FL 34116

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-201 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
furnished
Enjoy your vacation or extended stay in a newly furnished, very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the quiet Community of Abbey at Berkshire Village. This 2nd floor condo is a end unit with lots of natural lighting & over-looks well maintained landscaping, trees and natural river. Condo has an eat-in kitchen, separate area for dining within the great room and split bedrooms/baths for ideal privacy. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and has access to the lanai from additional sliding glass doors.
Berkshire is conveniently location close to a new shopping center and easy access to all of Naples and Marco Island. Just a few minutes away are the beaches and world-class shopping and restaurants of Fifth Avenue South.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Commonwealth CIR have any available units?
1203 Commonwealth CIR has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1203 Commonwealth CIR have?
Some of 1203 Commonwealth CIR's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Commonwealth CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Commonwealth CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Commonwealth CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Commonwealth CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1203 Commonwealth CIR offer parking?
No, 1203 Commonwealth CIR does not offer parking.
Does 1203 Commonwealth CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Commonwealth CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Commonwealth CIR have a pool?
No, 1203 Commonwealth CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Commonwealth CIR have accessible units?
No, 1203 Commonwealth CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Commonwealth CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Commonwealth CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Commonwealth CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Commonwealth CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
