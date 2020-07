Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court trash valet

RESERVE AT NAPLES 1 bedroom / 1 bath Annual Rental that is Pet Friendly!! New high-end tile floors and new paint job. No Carpet!! Washer/dryer in condo. Vaulted ceilings. First and security. Last month is not required. Reserve at Naples is a gated resort style community featuring large pool and spa, BBQ and picnic area, valet trash pickup from your door, fitness center, tennis courts, indoor a/c racket ball court and an elegant clubhouse.