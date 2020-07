Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

FIRST FLOOR 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO AT THE RESERVE OF NAPLES. UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. THIS CONDO HAS ALL NEW 24X24 INCH TILE EVERYWHERE AND EVERYTHING HAS BEEN PAINTED. THE UNIT IS READY NOW!!! THE COMMUNITY IS GATED, WITH A RESORT STYLE POOL, SUN DECK OVERLOOKING THE LAKE, CABANA, CLUBHOUSE WITH FITNESS ROOM AND RACQUET BALL COURT AND TENNIS COURT.