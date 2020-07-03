All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 10851 Gulf Shore DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
10851 Gulf Shore DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

10851 Gulf Shore DR

10851 Gulf Shore Drive · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10851 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 · Avail. now

$9,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Awesome wrap around Gulf, bay and city views from this absolutely immaculate fourteenth floor end unit residence in one of Vanderbilt Beach's most popular high-rise communities. Tastefully furnished in a Florida style flair with colorful accents throughout. Though this residence has a considerably sized screened lanai off the living room, there are also balconies located off of each guest bedroom offering two chairs and an end table so guests can enjoy their own private retreat. Sofa, loveseat and two recliner chairs in the living room. The wood dining room table seats eight plus there is a four person card table in the living room area and two bar stools at the breakfast bar. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities include a junior olympic size pool, exercise room, tennis, gated entry and on-site manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10851 Gulf Shore DR have any available units?
10851 Gulf Shore DR has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10851 Gulf Shore DR have?
Some of 10851 Gulf Shore DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10851 Gulf Shore DR currently offering any rent specials?
10851 Gulf Shore DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10851 Gulf Shore DR pet-friendly?
No, 10851 Gulf Shore DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 10851 Gulf Shore DR offer parking?
No, 10851 Gulf Shore DR does not offer parking.
Does 10851 Gulf Shore DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10851 Gulf Shore DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10851 Gulf Shore DR have a pool?
Yes, 10851 Gulf Shore DR has a pool.
Does 10851 Gulf Shore DR have accessible units?
No, 10851 Gulf Shore DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10851 Gulf Shore DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10851 Gulf Shore DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10851 Gulf Shore DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10851 Gulf Shore DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10851 Gulf Shore DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity