10851 Gulf Shore DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Awesome wrap around Gulf, bay and city views from this absolutely immaculate fourteenth floor end unit residence in one of Vanderbilt Beach's most popular high-rise communities. Tastefully furnished in a Florida style flair with colorful accents throughout. Though this residence has a considerably sized screened lanai off the living room, there are also balconies located off of each guest bedroom offering two chairs and an end table so guests can enjoy their own private retreat. Sofa, loveseat and two recliner chairs in the living room. The wood dining room table seats eight plus there is a four person card table in the living room area and two bar stools at the breakfast bar. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities include a junior olympic size pool, exercise room, tennis, gated entry and on-site manager.